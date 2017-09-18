Senior leaders taking action to improve corporate culture, says research

The top three things successful companies are doing to improve their culture through engaging employees are: Providing developmental training (43 per cent), improving workplace conditions (37 per cent) and creating clear paths for career advancement (30 per cent), according to a recent research by Dale Carnegie across four nations including India. *CC: culture champions, part of organisations that exceeded financial goals. Source: ‘Transforming Attitudes and Actions’, Dale Carnegie, 2017
