Sennheiser CX 7.00BT review: At Rs 11,990, you get more bang for your buck

Coming soon after the chic Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless headphones, the CX 7.00BT, another neckband-based headset product from Sennheiser, was sure to raise expectations. Indeed, the product meets many of those, but lacks the premium leathered design and some other goodies.

The Rs 11,990 wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 4.1 and Near Field Communication (NFC) chip for instant pairing. They support Qualcomm apt-X technology for enhanced audio output and a multi-connection feature to connect with up to two devices simultaneously.

Unlike Momentum in-ear wireless headphones, the neckband in the CX 7.00BT is made of plastic, but it is not uncomfortable. The headphones feel light around the neck and the plastic neckband makes little difference in terms of utility.

The headphones come bundled with additional earbuds of three sizes, a microUSB charging cable, and a user manual.

As for features and functionality, the headphones pair with any device via Bluetooth or NFC. Connecting using the Bluetooth takes very little time and the built-in NFC chip assures instant pairing through simply tapping the neckband on an NFC-enabled device.

wireless headphones The audio quality is satisfactory, with deep bass and fine-tuned balanced output. Even when you play music at the loudest, these headphones go on for more than 6 hours straight. And, charging the battery takes less than half an hour with a charger and almost an hour with a USB cable.

wireless headphones As for downsides, a major letdown is that the product does not have a vibration motor. For neckband-based headphones, vibration is the only way to receive notifications for calls, messages or lost connections when the earplugs are not being used. With no vibration feedback, leaving the phone behind or keeping it mute is a bad idea.