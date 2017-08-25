Sensex adds to gains in cautious trade, Infosys rallies

Stock indices settled almost at a flat level on Thursday, but with gains for the third straight session, as domestic provided crucial support.

The rise came despite an overnight decline on and mixed after President at a rally warned that he could risk a government shutdown to go for necessary funding to build a wall along the Mexican border.

There is also considerable interest in the central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, which begins today, for more policy pointers. The 30-share gained 28.05 points, or 0.09 per cent to close at 31,596.06 after shuttling between 31,678.19 and 31,546.05. The gauge had rallied 309.16 points in the previous two days.

The too closed higher 4.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 9,857.05. Intra-day, it moved between 9,881.50 and 9,848.85.