JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Infosys vs founders » News

Cash ban, Goods and Services Tax may fail to dampen festive spending

First insolvency case sees 94% haircut for lenders
Business Standard

Sensex adds to gains in cautious trade, Infosys rallies

The rise came despite an overnight decline on Wall Street and mixed Asian leads

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Infosys
Infosys building in Mangalore

Stock indices settled almost at a flat level on Thursday, but with gains for the third straight session, as domestic investors provided crucial support.

The rise came despite an overnight decline on Wall Street and mixed Asian leads after President Donald Trump at a rally warned that he could risk a government shutdown to go for necessary funding to build a wall along the Mexican border.

There is also considerable interest in the central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, which begins today, for more policy pointers. The 30-share Sensex gained 28.05 points, or 0.09 per cent to close at 31,596.06 after shuttling between 31,678.19 and 31,546.05. The gauge had rallied 309.16 points in the previous two days.

The NSE Nifty too closed higher 4.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 9,857.05. Intra-day, it moved between 9,881.50 and 9,848.85.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements