Serve drinks with warning labels, Maharashtra FDA tells McDonald's

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs McDonald's outlets in west and south India, to serve only with warning labels.

The FDA, in its order issued today, said should put the “contains caffeine” label on cups and glasses when serving carbonated beverages at its outlets. The reason being the ill-effects of on susceptible groups such as children and pregnant and lactating women.

The matter, pertaining to a McDonald's outlet in Kolhapur, which was under the scanner last year, had been extended to all McDonald's restaurants in the state, Harshdeep Kamble, commissioner, said.

"McDonald's India adheres to all statutory requirements, and is in compliance with all applicable laws pertaining to mandatory food labelling," a spokesperson said.

last month challenged the notice issued by Kolhapur Food Safety Officer BD Mule in August, saying he had exceeded his authority by asking the company to display the “contains caffeine” label on containers.

The company argued placing on all cups and glasses was impractical and that food safety standards were interpreted wrongly in this matter.

Kamble, however, said the food safety regulations of 2011 were clear that products containing should be declared irrespective of whether the container was sealed or not.

Last month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) made it mandatory for beverage companies, including the cola majors, to disclose the quantum of on packs if the level crossed 145 mg per litre. The rules, applicable from July, also asked companies to mention on labels that consumers should not consume more than 500 ml of caffeinated beverages per day.