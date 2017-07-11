Setback for Biocon's European biosimilar plans

French regulator's observations about the formulation facilities will delay product launches

Regulatory concerns for Biocon increased after the French drug authority issued certain observations following an inspection of the Bengaluru facility. The pre-approval inspection of drugs and products sites were related to pending European marketing authorisation applications for Biocon’s biosimilars. These include Trastuzumab (oncology drug), Pegfilgrastim (diabetes drug) and related insulin medication Glargine. With the observations, remedial actions followed by a successful re-inspection will enable the company to get a good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate. ...

Ujjval Jauhari