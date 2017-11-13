Seven Islands Shipping gets Sebi's nod for Rs 450-cr IPO

has received Sebi's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 450 crore through an initial public offering, latest update with markets regulator showed.



The company had filed draft papers with the (Sebi) in late September and obtained its "observations" on November 10, which is very necessary for any firm to launch public offer.



Going by the preliminary papers, Seven Islands Shipping's comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore, besides a sale of scrips to the tune of Rs 250 crore by private investor Wayzata Investment Partners and promoters.Funds raised through the issue will be used to buy a very large crude carrier and for other general corporate purposes.Edelweiss Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The shares are proposed to be listed on the and the (NSE).is a liquid sea-borne logistics company and operates under two categories -- crude oil trade and liquid products trade that includes white oils, black oils, and lube oil.This year so far, a total of 33 have raked in Rs 66,000 crore through the route. Indian equity market appears headed for a record haul in 2017 in terms of money raised through IPOs, as a number of big-ticket offers are already lined up for the coming weeks.So far, the highest amount of funds through IPOs in a full calendar year was raised in 2010 at Rs 37,535 crore -- a level which has already been exceeded by a big margin in 2017.