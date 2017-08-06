Seven of top-10 cos add Rs 40,799 cr in m-cap; RIL highest gainer

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 40,799.71 crore in market valuation last week, led by that emerged as the biggest gainer.



Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Bank, SBI, HUL, and witnessed addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while ITC, and Infosys suffered losses.



The of surged Rs 9,186.15 crore to Rs 5,27,594.19 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities.The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 8,181.68 crore to Rs 2,57,982.53 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared Rs 7,657.15 crore to Rs 4,82,926.90 crore.SBI's advanced by Rs 5,395.03 crore to Rs 2,63,665.98 crore and Maruti added Rs 4,735.11 crore to Rs 2,34,979.02 crore.The valuation of Bank gained Rs 3,270.44 crore to Rs 4,61,272.48 crore and that of went up by Rs 2,374.15 crore to Rs 2,13,737.53 crore.In contrast, ITC's slumped Rs 12,769.91 crore to Rs 3,41,443.06 crore.lost Rs 8,107.83 crore to Rs 2,76,032.53 crore from its valuation and Infosys(Rs 2,871.18 crore to Rs 2,26,329.44 crore).retained the numero-uno status in the list of top-10 firms, followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, InfosysandLast week, the Sensex managed to sign off with gains for the fifth straight week by rising 15.53 points, or 0.04 per cent. NSE Nifty too ended up 51.90 points, or 0.51 per cent.