Business Standard

Shalby raises Rs 150 crore via share sale to anchor investors

Company's IPO offer to open on Tuesday

BS Reporter 

IPO

Hospital operator Shalby Ltd has allotted six million shares to its anchor investors in a bid to raise funds to the tune of Rs 150 crore. The company’s initial public offer (IPO) will be opening on Tuesday. 

Among the anchor investors are Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Axis Mutual Fund. 
 
The company has set a price band of Rs 245 to Rs 248 per equity share.  Through the IPO, Shalby is looking to raise Rs 480 crore by issuing fresh shares. 
 
The funds will be used to repay debts and for expansion work. The IPO also comprises secondary share sale worth around Rs 25 crore by promoters. 
 
At the top end of the price band, Shalby will be valued at Rs 2,700 crore. The IPO will lead to an 18 per cent stake dilution.

Currently, Shalby has 11 operational hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,012 beds. These centres are located in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Indore and Jaipur.
First Published: Mon, December 04 2017. 21:11 IST

