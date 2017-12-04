Shalby raises Rs 150 crore via share sale to anchor investors

Hospital operator Shalby Ltd has allotted six million shares to its anchor investors
in a bid to raise funds to the tune of Rs 150 crore. The company’s initial public offer (IPO) will be opening on Tuesday.
The company has set a price band of Rs 245 to Rs 248 per equity share. Through the IPO, Shalby
is looking to raise Rs 480 crore by issuing fresh shares.
The funds will be used to repay debts
and for expansion
work. The IPO also comprises secondary share sale
worth around Rs 25 crore by promoters.
At the top end of the price band, Shalby
will be valued at Rs 2,700 crore. The IPO will lead to an 18 per cent stake dilution.
Currently, Shalby
has 11 operational hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,012 beds. These centres are located in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Indore and Jaipur.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU