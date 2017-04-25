Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

-
Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.
The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company. Cyrus Mistry was forced out from the chairmanship of Tata Sons last October, and has since been embroiled in a public spat with the group.
