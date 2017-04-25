Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Data war: BSNL assures to retain prepaid 'value' plans
Business Standard

Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Indian Hotels, Taj Hotels
Tourists use binoculars in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai Tourists use binoculars in front of the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.

The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company. Cyrus Mistry was forced out from the chairmanship of Tata Sons last October, and has since been embroiled in a public spat with the group.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business

Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.

The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company. Cyrus Mistry was forced out from the chairmanship of Tata Sons last October, and has since been embroiled in a public spat with the group.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business

Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels runs the Tata group's luxury hotels and resorts business.

The Shapoorji Pallonji family own a roughly 18 percent stake in Tata Sons, with Tata Trusts - a group of public charities - owning a controlling 66 percent stake in the holding company. Cyrus Mistry was forced out from the chairmanship of Tata Sons last October, and has since been embroiled in a public spat with the group.

image
Business Standard
177 22