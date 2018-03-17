Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Pepperfry in raising Rs 2.5 bn funding

-
ALSO READPepperfry raises Rs 2.5 billion from State Street Global Advisors HPCL stake sale to ONGC hits valuation hurdle; deal may complete this FY Responsibility on Google not to distort competition, says Naval Satarawala More changes likely in insolvency law as it's 'skewed' in creditors' favour PepperFry's Ashish Shah wants life that is larger than what one can imagine
-
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advised Pepperfry on its Rs 2.5 billion fund-raising from US-based investor State Street Global Advisors.
Pepperfry operates an e-commerce business in India and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed investment management firm.
The private equity group of the general corporate practice at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel for Pepperfry. The transaction team advised on all the legal aspects of the transaction including carrying out vendor due diligence; reviewing, negotiating and finalisation of the transaction documents; and assistance in closing in relation to the transaction.
The transaction team was led by Siddharth Nair, Partner; and included Asmita Mishra, Senior Associate; Garima Jain, Associate; and Shachi Singh, Associate.
Other advisors to the transaction were Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (legal counsel to incoming investor), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (legal counsel to incoming investor) and Walkers Global.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU