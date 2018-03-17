JUST IN
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Pepperfry in raising Rs 2.5 bn funding

The transaction team advised on all the legal aspects of the transaction

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advised Pepperfry on its Rs 2.5 billion fund-raising from US-based investor State Street Global Advisors.

Pepperfry operates an e-commerce business in India and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation, a New York Stock Exchange-listed investment management firm.

The private equity group of the general corporate practice at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel for Pepperfry. The transaction team advised on all the legal aspects of the transaction including carrying out vendor due diligence; reviewing, negotiating and finalisation of the transaction documents; and assistance in closing in relation to the transaction.

The transaction team was led by Siddharth Nair, Partner; and included Asmita Mishra, Senior Associate; Garima Jain, Associate; and Shachi Singh, Associate.

Other advisors to the transaction were Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (legal counsel to incoming investor), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (legal counsel to incoming investor) and Walkers Global.
First Published: Sat, March 17 2018. 09:15 IST

