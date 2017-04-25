Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas takes over BMR Legal's M&A practice

A team of 38 lawyers, including six partners, have joined (SAM) from BMR Legal, following the latter’s decision to focus on the tax dispute resolution practice. This move will be in line with SAM’s aggressive expansion plans over the last two years, after the family split in 2015.

With this addition the total number of partners in the firm will go up to 91. The firm has also been one of the largest campus recruiters this year, having picked up 40 fresh law graduates. The total headcount numbers are expected to cross the 700-mark by middle of this year. Commenting on the move, Shardul Shroff, executive chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, this will enhance the firm’s national footprint as an integrated enterprise.

Legal fraternity were of the view that the latest round of hiring will strengthen SAM’s venture capital advisory, capital market and M&A practices.

A spokesperson from said: “Our M&A Law partners have decided to pursue their career interests outside of and are moving to a larger platform for the growth of their practice and team.” The firm will from now on solely focus on tax dispute resolution practice, the spokesperson added. recently hired five lawyers in Mumbai who specialise on tax litigation.

The corporate legal fraternity has been experiencing a manpower churn since 2015 when the Shroff brothers decided to split the country’s largest law firm, Amarchand Mangaldas, into two, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.