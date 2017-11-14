Shares of Khadim India drop 9% on debut

of footwear company dropped nearly 10 per cent during their stock debut on Tuesday. The stock ended at Rs 680.5, down 9.3 per cent, or Rs 69.5 over its issue price of Rs 750 per share.

A day earlier, of too had declined nine per cent during their trading debut. players say back to back weak listings could hurt investor sentiment towards primary issuances. In intra-day trade, of Khadim touched an intra-day high of Rs 740 and a low of Rs 677.3, with a total of Rs 244 crore worth of changing hands on and the

Khadim's Rs 540-crore had garnered less than two times subscription. The retail portion of the was subscribed 2.3 times, while institutional investor category was subscribed 2.5 times. reserved for high net-worth individual (HNI) had remained unsubscribed.

Khadim's comprised of offer for sale by promoters and private equity players worth Rs 493 crore and fresh fund raising worth Rs 50 crore. Khadim is a footwear brand with a strong presence in eastern part of the country. At the top end of the price band, Khadim will valued at Rs 1,350 crore, 44 times its 2016-17 earnings.