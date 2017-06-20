Shashi Shanker to take over as ONGC CMD from Oct 1

He will replace Dinesh K Sarraf who retires on September 30

will be the next Chairman and Managing Director of India's biggest and gas producer,



headhunter Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) selected Shanker to head and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) from October 1.



Shanker is currently Director (Technical and Field Services), He will replace K Sarraf who retires on September 30 upon attaining superannuation age.



PESB said it interviewed nine candidates including Director (HR) Biswajit Roy and Videsh Ltd Director (Finance) Vivekanand.



"PESB recommended the following name for the post of Chairman and Managing Director, and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) - Shashi Shanker," it said on its website.



His name will now be vetted by the administrative ministry — the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas -- and after obtaining clearance from anti-corruption watchdog CVC and sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.



His appointment will be finalised after ACC, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves it.



Shanker, 56, will have a nearly four-year term till March 2021.



Press Trust of India