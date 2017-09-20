Shell crackdown: Govt makes public names of over 55,000 debarred directors

Intensifying its crackdown on shell and their operators, the government has made public names of over 55,000 directors linked to such firms to ensure they do not get associated with similar roles again.



More such names will be published soon as the government has already identified over 1.06 lakh directors for their association with shell firms which are either yet to commence any business or have failed to submit their financial statements or annual returns for three straight years.



More than two lakh such have already been struck off the register of the with various (Registrar of Companies).As per the public notices issued by different ROCs, the names have been made public so far for more than 24,000 such shell from the Chennai region, as also of over 12,000 each from Ahmedabad and Ernakulam.Besides, similar lists of thousands of directors have been made public by the in Cuttack, Goa and Shillong, among others. However, in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh are yet to publish such lists.Several of these names could also be linked to various political and corporate groups, but it could not be ascertained immediately as most of the lists only contain the names of directors and their (Director Identification Numbers) and not any specific personal details. However, addresses were also mentioned for some.Earlier this month, the government had said more than 1.06 lakh directors will be disqualified for their association with shellThe move came close on the heels of the corporate affairs ministry cancelling the registration of 2.09 lakh that have not been carrying out business activities for a long period.Besides, banks have been asked to restrict operations of these companies' bank accounts by their directors or their authorised representatives.The names of these firms have been struck off under Section 248 of the Act, which provides that the ROC may take action against them if a company has failed to commence its business within one year of its incorporation; or it has not carried out any business for two financial years or has failed to file its financial statements for three years.The action against directors of such firms can be taken under Section 164(2), which provides that such persons will not be eligible to be re-appointed as a director of that company or appointed in any other company for five years from the date of default by the company concerned.In most cases, the directors whose names have been made public will not be eligible for any directorship till October 2021 as the action has been initiated with effect from November 2016.Signalling that more regulatory action is expected, the ministry is already analysing further data of 2.09 lakh defaulter to also identify persons with significant beneficial interests."Profiles of directors such as their background, antecedents and their role in the operations/functioning of these are also being compiled in collaboration with the enforcement agencies," the ministry had said on September 12.Further, money laundering activities under the aegis of these are also under the scanner, it had said.The ministry, which is implementing the law, has also identified professionals, chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants associated with the defaulting"The fight against black money shall be incomplete without breaking the network of shell Possibility of using the shell for laundering the black money cannot be undermined," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary had said earlier.There are nearly 11 lakh with active status after deregistration of over 2.09 lakh firms.The minister is also monitoring the situation emerging out of cancellation of registration of the and is holding regular meetings with officials of the ministry and various related organisations.These include the (SFIO), ROCs, the Department of Financial Services, the Indian Banks Association and other departments involved in the crackdown against defaultingThe ministry expects to be ready by month-end with full relevant details of all defaulting directors of such firms.