Royal Dutch Shell plans retail expansion in India

Global oil major Royal Dutch Shell has lined up its “most aggressive” expansion plan across the world in the Indian fuel retail segment, which includes selling liquefied natural gas (LNG) through retail outlets. According to data released by the petroleum planning and analysis cell (PPAC) in May, out of the total 59,595 retail outlets in India, Shell owns only 85. “We have licences for 2,000 outlets. We had around 150 outlets at one time. Since pricing is deregulated now, we do have aggressive expansion plans. It will be one of the most aggressive expansion ...

Shine Jacob