Shoe brand Woods casts itself in the millennial mould

Even as premium and luxury shoemakers from around the globe, such as Jimmy Choo, Bally, Pavers England and Charles & Keith sweat it out for a slice of the organised shoe market in India, homegrown brand Woods is going in for a makeover. Having moved out of parent Woodland’s shadow into stand-alone stores, it is revamping the retail experience, while defining its identity and clientele more sharply. To start with, the shoemaker wants to differentiate its brand identity from that of Woodlands. Woods is a casual-premium brand, different from the mass-casual ...