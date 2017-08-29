Shoe brand Woods casts itself in the millennial mould

Even as premium and luxury shoemakers from around the globe, such as Jimmy Choo, Bally, Pavers England and Charles & Keith sweat it out for a slice of the organised shoe market in India, homegrown brand Woods is going in for a makeover. Having moved out of parent Woodland’s shadow into stand-alone stores, it is revamping the retail experience, while defining its identity and clientele more sharply. To start with, the shoemaker wants to differentiate its brand identity from that of Woodlands. Woods is a casual-premium brand, different from the mass-casual ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?