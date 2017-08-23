Shoppers Stop expects HyperCity to turn profitable this fiscal year

Shoppers Stop expects to turn profitable by the is its retail wing, dealing primarily in foods and apparel.

By the end of the current financial year, Shrikhande expects the at the store level to double, while, at the company level, he expects it to turn positive. In the first quarter of the 2017-18 financial year, HyperCity’s at the store level stood at Rs 6.9 crore, while it was at a negative of Rs 6.23 crore at the company level. In the same financial quarter, its net loss stood at Rs 26.6 crore.

It has brought down the total space in from the previous 1.5 million square feet to 1.3 million square feet.

Shoppers Stop has invested Rs 800 crore in over the past 11 years, but its accumulated losses from the business stands at Rs 400 crore.