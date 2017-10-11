Shoppers Stop returns to core after divestments

Four transactions by Shoppers Stop in a fortnight, including divestment of a couple of loss-making units, commercial tie-up with Indian arm of online platform major Amazon, besides attracting a financial investment from its US arm, have put focus back on K Raheja Corp-promoted retailer. The company was losing investors' attention as it reported net loss of Rs 37 crore last financial year while clocking Rs 5,185-crore net sales. The balance sheet was also stretched, with debt of Rs 885 crore being 1.8 times its shareholders’ equity. In the last two financial years, ...