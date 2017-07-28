Shoppers Stop standalone net loss narrows to Rs 3.45 cr in Q1

on Friday reported narrowing of standalone at Rs 3.45 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.



The company had posted a of Rs 13.56 crore for the same period of previous financial year.



However, total during the period under review was up 21.40 per cent to Rs 946.44 crore as against Rs 779.60 crore in June quarter of previous fiscal, said in a filing."The year has begun on a strong footing with sales growth of 22 per cent...Post GST, there have been supplying challenges and we are executing things to settle down before the big festive season. Our omni-channel execution is on track to be ready by the third quarter," customer care associate and MD Govind Shrikhande said.The company runs 80 stores under format and 19 stores under HyperCity.Besides, the company operates HomeStop and speciality stores like Crossword, Mothercare, Estee Lauder, Clinique, Bobbi Brown and M.A.C.of were trading at Rs 348.50 on BSE, down 0.74 per cent from the previous close.