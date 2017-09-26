Shoppers Stop takes a giant digital leap with Amazon tie-up

A rerating after Amazon picked up an equity stake on Saturday led to a 20 per cent gain for the Shoppers Stop (SSL) stock on Monday. This coupled with the commercial agreement earlier last week with the world’s largest online retailer will allow SSL to sell its products online, enabling the company to expand its presence and revenues. The Rs 179.3-crore investment from Amazon for a five per cent equity stake will help SSL reduce its overall debt of Rs 885 crore as of FY17 and leverage ratio of 1.8 times to 1.1 times by the next financial year, analysts at ICICI Securities ...