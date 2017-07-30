Short of funds? Get your trade financed through Vayana Network

An automobile components maker wanted to build a deep distribution network for its newly launched brand. Competing with established ones made it tough to attract good distributors. Offering higher credit terms would have blocked further working capital. The means of financing were limited. This is where Vayana Network, a Pune-based business-to-business trade financing platform, stepped in. It tailored a channel financing programme, covering the risk for the lenders and enabling the company to offer an easy financing option, with minimal documentation and no collateral. Over the ...