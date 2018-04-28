Shree Cement Q4 net surges 31% to Rs 3.9 bn on lower spend; income up 5%

Shree Cement on Saturday reported an increase of 31.10 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 3.9 billion for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3.04 billion in January-March quarter a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 2.67 per cent to Rs 29.15 billion during the quarter under review as against Rs 28.3 billion in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Shree Cement's total expenses in Q4 FY 2017-18 were down 2.44 per cent to Rs 24.58 billion compared to Rs 25.2 billion in the corresponding quarter.

For the financial year 2017-18, Shree Cement's net profit was at Rs 13.84 billion, up 3.36 per cent from Rs 13.39 billion in FY 2016-17.

Its total income rose by 5.23 per cent to Rs 105.84 billion in FY 2017-18 as against Rs 100.23 billion in the previous financial year.