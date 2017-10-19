Shree Renuka fires 900 workers at its Brazil mills

Leading refiner has sacked 900 workers at its two mills in as part of an exercise to optimise



The company informed this to the stock exchanges while clarifying media reports in this regard.



and had sought clarification from the company on the report.In its reply, said its two subsidiaries - Renuka do Brasil and Renuka Vale do Ivai - keep optimising their in the normal course of the business."...the aforesaid relieving of the is a part of that process," the filing said.Mumbai-based Renuka Sugars had in 2010 forayed into Brazil, the world's largest producer, by investing Rs 1,765.10 crore to acquire stakes in Renuka do Brasil and Renuka Vale do Ivai.However, the company is facing financial crunch due to low realisation from as well as It also tried to partly divest its business inof the company fell 1.45 per cent to settle at Rs 14.24 a piece on on Wednesday.