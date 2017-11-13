JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

United Bank of India slips into red, posts Q2 loss of Rs 345 cr

Indian Hotels Q2 loss widens to Rs 60 cr, revenue slumps
Business Standard

Shriram General Q2 net surges 150% to Rs 143 cr

GWP growth continues to be susceptible to improvement in general economic activity

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

net profit, profit, net
Photo: Shutterstock

Shriram General Insurance Company on Monday reported 150 per cent growth in net profit for the September quarter at Rs 143 crore.

The private insurer's net stood at Rs 57 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY17, the company said in a release.


The company's gross written premium (GWP) grew by 12.59 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 501 crore compared to Rs 445 crore in the same period last year.

The new business premium too witnessed a growth of 11.45 per cent at Rs 463 crore compared to Rs 416 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

"GWP growth continues to be susceptible to improvement in general economic activity, and volatility in underwriting margins due to discounting because of stiff competition and entry of new players in the market," Shriram General Insurance Managing Director Neeraj Prakash said.

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGICL) came into existence in 2008, and is the general insurance arm of the Rs 1,20,000 crore Chennai-based financial conglomerate, Shriram Group.

First Published: Mon, November 13 2017. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements