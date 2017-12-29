Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 400 cr

Company on Friday said it has raised Rs 400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.



"The Allotment Committee-NCDs of the company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 4,000 secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 400 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.



The company is engaged in the business of providing loans for commercial vehicles. It also provides consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking and distribution services among others.Stock of the company closed 1.57 per cent higher at Rs 1,480.15 apiece on today.

