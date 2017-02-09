Shutters down on Snapdeal's yet another acquisition

Gurgaon-based online marketplace pulled the shutter down on yet another of its acquisition Shopo, the company's customer to customer marketplace just a year and a half after acquiring it. had acquired in July 2015.

This is the second such portal closed down. Last year it shut its high-end fashion marketplace Exclusively and made it part of the main marketplace. The move comes at a time when is aggressively looking at optimising costs amid an intense battle with and Amazon.

"We started, a year and a half ago, from a small conference room with our mission to enable small and individual sellers across India to sell online. In this short time, we have together discovered the dynamism and vibrance in the C2C space in India," said in a blogpost.

Just two days back, of two long-time senior executives at putting in their papers came out. Sandeep Komaravelly, SVP of Shopo, a C2C marketplace and one of the oldest employees at the online marketplace came on board after his company Grabon was acquired by in 2010. The other top level executive Abhishek Kumar, head of M&A and investments quit the company after a three-year stint.

Meanwhile in the blogpost added that its team has helped more than two lakh sellers start and grow their online shops. "However, we realise that it will take some more years for a broader ecosystem to develop around the C2C segment," it said. SoftBank-backed said it has absorbed all employees.

The company had during the first anniversary of Shopo, announced that it had two lakh sellers on-board and over five million listings organically within a year.

"The rapid adoption of is a validation of our efforts to become the platform of choice for small, micro and home entrepreneurs. The growth in the C2C segment that we are witnessing closely follows similar C2C marketplace trajectories in global markets and we are sure to become much bigger in the coming quarters," Sandeep Komaravelly, Senior Vice President, had said then.

had earlier shut down Exclusively,.which it acquired in 2015 and absorbed it into the parent after it saw its sales steadily dwindling. The company in a press release last year had said that has completed the integration of Exclusively. had acquired Exclusively in 2015 for around $25 million. Sources said that while its rest of the world business was doing relatively well, its orders from India were dwindling fast.

With increased pressure of achieving at least breakeven levels, the founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal had apparently given strict instructions on performance to heads of various divisions and set tough deadlines for targets which it found it hard to reach.