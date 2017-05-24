Shuva Mandal named new Tata group general counsel

on Tuesday named Shuva Mandal, one of India’s most successful corporate lawyers, as group He will join the company with effect from July.

Bharat Vasani, the current legal head who will retire next year, will continue with the group as legal adviser to the chairman’s office, said in a statement.

Mandal has over 17 years of experience in the legal profession and has advised leading Indian enterprises, global private equity firms as well as Fortune 500

A member of the Bar Council since 2000, Mandal began his career with legal firm AZB Associates in 2000, where he worked till 2015, before moving to Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas as partner and national practice head for corporate, mergers and acquisitions and private equity, the statement said.

“Mandal brings wide-ranging legal experience and energy into this important role as the group His time spent at India’s top legal firms has given him a ringside view of different legal strategies and his long experience of working with multiple Tata in the past will hold him in good stead in his new role,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said, adding Vasani would continue to advise the group to ensure a smooth transition.

On his new role, Mandal said, “It has always been an enriching and learning experience working with the as an advisor, and now I look forward to playing a bigger role under the guidance of Mr Chandrasekaran and his new team. These are exciting times for the and I look forward to contributing to its future growth.”

During his early days, Mandal had worked with the as a legal adviser to Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals on multiple international projects.