Siam Makro to enter cash-and-carry segment with an investment of Rs 10 bn

Thailand-based retail giant Siam Makro entered the cash-and-carry segment in the country on Thursday as Lots Wholesale Solutions. With Rs 10 billion in its kitty, it will take on Walmart and Metro Cash and Carry over the next five years.

Lots plans to open 15 wholesale distribution stores in the next three years, and follow the mixed model of leasing as well as buying commercial spaces for its stores and cold chain network. It will also lease farm land for growing fresh produce. Makro’s parent firm, Charoen Pokphand (CP), plans, for now, ...