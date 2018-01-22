Siemens Gamesa wins 326 Mw wind power orders from independent producers

JUST IN
Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Monday said it has won orders for 326 megawatt (Mw) of wind power capacity, and expects this will help improve the company's operations in India. "Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, the leading renewable energy player in India, has won multiple wind power orders for a total of 326 Mw from several leading Independent Power Producers and various Industrial customers in the country in different projects," the company said in its statement on Monday. The company added, according to the agreements, it will handle the entire infrastructure needed to operate the projects together with the supply, erection and commissioning of 135 units of G114-2.0 Mw wind turbines and 28 units of its G97-2.0 Mw for leading Independent Power Producers and various Industrial customers in India. The projects are set for commissioning by March 2018 across several sites in India. "We are happy to announce these new deals in India. These orders show a positive sign of development in the market and it certainly boosts our confidence significantly as we gear up towards the next growth phase for Siemens Gamesa in India. With the support of our loyal customers and an efficient team we are looking forward to a great 2018", said Ramesh Kymal, the chief executive officer of Siemens Gamesa's onshore business in India. Siemens Gamesa started operation in India in 2009 and has installed over 5 Mw of capacity.

