Siemens internal probe brings to fore purchase order fraud worth Rs 19 cr

Engineering and technology firm on Thursday disclosed that an internal probe has unearthed a that was perpetrated on the company over several years through orders by certain employees.

However, the company sees no bearing of this on its bottom line for the quarter and six months ending on March or the year to September 2016.

In a filing on Thursday, said the has an estimated impact of about Rs 19 crore before March-end in 2011, before which the irregularities took place.

"Internal investigation of the company has revealed that as a result of collusion among certain employees through the use of orders and related documentation and failure of some other employees to adequately discharge their responsibilities under the internal financial control procedure laid down by the company, a spread over several years prior to March 31 in 2011, has been perpetrated on the company," Ltd said in the filing.

It further said, "Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the employees concerned and such further action in the matter as may be considered necessary is under consideration of the board."