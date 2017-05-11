Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Pharma major Granules India's Q4 net profit up 38% at Rs 45 cr
Business Standard

Siemens internal probe brings to fore purchase order fraud worth Rs 19 cr

Dealings pertain to purchases made prior to March-end in 2011

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Engineering and technology firm Siemens on Thursday disclosed that an internal probe has unearthed a fraud that was perpetrated on the company over several years through fake purchase orders by certain employees.

However, the company sees no bearing of this on its bottom line for the quarter and six months ending on March or the year to September 2016.

In a BSE filing on Thursday, Siemens said the fraud has an estimated impact of about Rs 19 crore before March-end in 2011, before which the irregularities took place.

"Internal investigation of the company has revealed that as a result of collusion among certain employees through the use of fake purchase orders and related documentation and failure of some other employees to adequately discharge their responsibilities under the internal financial control procedure laid down by the company, a fraud spread over several years prior to March 31 in 2011, has been perpetrated on the company," Siemens Ltd said in the filing.

It further said, "Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the employees concerned and such further action in the matter as may be considered necessary is under consideration of the board."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Siemens internal probe brings to fore purchase order fraud worth Rs 19 cr

Dealings pertain to purchases made prior to March-end in 2011

Dealings pertain to purchases made prior to March-end in 2011
Engineering and technology firm Siemens on Thursday disclosed that an internal probe has unearthed a fraud that was perpetrated on the company over several years through fake purchase orders by certain employees.

However, the company sees no bearing of this on its bottom line for the quarter and six months ending on March or the year to September 2016.

In a BSE filing on Thursday, Siemens said the fraud has an estimated impact of about Rs 19 crore before March-end in 2011, before which the irregularities took place.

"Internal investigation of the company has revealed that as a result of collusion among certain employees through the use of fake purchase orders and related documentation and failure of some other employees to adequately discharge their responsibilities under the internal financial control procedure laid down by the company, a fraud spread over several years prior to March 31 in 2011, has been perpetrated on the company," Siemens Ltd said in the filing.

It further said, "Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the employees concerned and such further action in the matter as may be considered necessary is under consideration of the board."
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Siemens internal probe brings to fore purchase order fraud worth Rs 19 cr

Dealings pertain to purchases made prior to March-end in 2011

Engineering and technology firm Siemens on Thursday disclosed that an internal probe has unearthed a fraud that was perpetrated on the company over several years through fake purchase orders by certain employees.

However, the company sees no bearing of this on its bottom line for the quarter and six months ending on March or the year to September 2016.

In a BSE filing on Thursday, Siemens said the fraud has an estimated impact of about Rs 19 crore before March-end in 2011, before which the irregularities took place.

"Internal investigation of the company has revealed that as a result of collusion among certain employees through the use of fake purchase orders and related documentation and failure of some other employees to adequately discharge their responsibilities under the internal financial control procedure laid down by the company, a fraud spread over several years prior to March 31 in 2011, has been perpetrated on the company," Siemens Ltd said in the filing.

It further said, "Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the employees concerned and such further action in the matter as may be considered necessary is under consideration of the board."

image
Business Standard
177 22