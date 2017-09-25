Siemens sells Worli office property for Rs 610 cr

Engineering and technology firm on Monday said it has sold its Worli office property for Rs 610 crore to Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Reco Solis Pte Ltd and

The company said in a BSE filing that it has transferred and assigned its leasehold interest in the property to Whispering Heights.

Reco Solis Pte Ltd is an affiliate of GIC, Singapore.

Last December had entered into a pact with Whispering Heights to sell the Mumbai property.

" Ltd and Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt Ltd, have today executed a MoU for the transfer and assignment of the Company's leasehold interest in the Property located at Plot No 130, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400018 for a total consideration of Rs 610 Crore in favour of the Proposed Assignee," it had said in a regulatory filing in December.

