Siemens sells Worli office property for Rs 610 cr

-
ALSO READIndiabulls Real Estate up 40% on fund raising, biz revamp plans First Reit at least a year away: Experts Embassy-Blackstone to file for Rs 6,000 crore REIT this month Indiabulls Real Estate falls 18% on stake sale by promoter group trust Real estate firms will contribute towards Housing for All by 2022: Gangwar
-
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU