Siemens to provide state-of-the-art IGBT technology to Indian Railways

Automations solutions provider today said it has bagged the contract to install state-of-the-art



Siemens will be designing, supplying and installing alternating current (AC) traction systems for dual cab high horsepower diesel engine locomotive for diesel locomotive works (DLW), the company said in a statement.



"The systems have been developed based on the state-of-the-art insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technology. The AC traction systems will be produced at its factory at Nashik, Maharashtra," the company saidIGBTs are state-of-the-art power electronics for the traction system of electric and diesel-electric rail vehicles. The main benefit of IGBT is that it reduces the requirement for current, minimising heat and traction noise while also making the acceleration process efficient."The advent of IGBTs has yielded strong efficiency gains in electric drive technology. The project showcases Siemens' partnership with the Indian Railways as it combines innovation with the responsibility to bring together the combined expertise of its teams, that is committed to delivering reliable, safe and efficient technologies," its Executive Vice-President and Head, Mobility Tilak Raj Seth said.