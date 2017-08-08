Q1 results: Dr Lal PathLabs' health improves

Dr Lal PathLabs’ improved performance for the June quarter (Q1) comes as a respite, especially after a weak second half in FY17, which was impacted by demonetisation, increased competition and higher expansion-led costs. Thus, a 12 per cent increase in revenue in Q1, fuelled by about a nine per cent growth in volumes and margins, was impressive. But, will the trend continue? Analysts are optimistic but with some caution.With its focus on expanding the business and competition remaining high, the company is working on optimising costs and increasing productivity from the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?