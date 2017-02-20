Panaya deal is clean, I'm being victimised for improving Infosys: Sikka

Chief Executive Officer reached out to employees on Monday claiming that there were "no wrongdoings" in the acquisition of Israeli software firm Panaya and the company would defend the allegations made targeting employees and him, to the point of harassment.

Since the founders led by N R early this month raised red flags over the severance pay to former chief financial officer saying that the company violated corporate governance norms. While Murthy and the board have called a truce of not discussing issues in public, the founder has maintained that his concerns remain.

Sikka for the third time reached out to his employees after fresh allegations were made on illegalities in Panaya acquisition, which Bansal had opposed. Sikka, the first non-founder CEO at Infosys, maintained that he was being targeted because he is bringing change to and pointed that these distractions were expensive, draining and time-consuming.

"Change is never easy, and change at the scale that we are undertaking may be unprecedented, and perhaps it is this change that has so inflamed some into trying to drag us all into the mud. And yet, change we must," Sikka wrote. "There is no other way."

The fresh allegations came after an anonymous whistleblower wrote a letter to markets regulator SEBI and the US SEC among others saying overpaid for Panaya and Bansal walked out of a meeting called to approve the acquisition by the board.

The whistleblower's letter mentioned that " acquired Panaya on February 16, 2015, for $200 million and valued the company at 25 per cent premium against the valuation of $162 million by Series E investors" one month before the deal. Panaya was struggling to raise money and employees were leaving the company, the complainant wrote in the letter.

"As we've said publicly before, we take every whistleblower complaint very seriously, and there is due process to investigate any complaint that comes to us. However, there is no doubt that these attacks are orchestrated by people who are hell-bent on harming the reputation of the company, and its employees. We cannot let these stand unchallenged, and we will take every step and pursue every avenue to strongly defend the company in the face of these unfair and unwarranted attacks," wrote Sikka.

is planning its annual strategy meet next month to chart the next course of the company as it faces headwinds with slowing business in traditional services, automation and immigration challenges in the US, its main market.

"Our success will be a success for all of us, including those whose ample shoulders we stand on. Our failure will be more than a failure of a company - it will be a failure of an industry, and a dream," Sikka wrote. "We cannot let that happen."

Last week, Sikka and the board faced queries on these charges from the press as well as investors, maintaining that the company upheld the gold standard in corporate governance its founders built.

"As I was flying home, I visited a very old Buddhist temple en-route. It was a fleeting peaceful moment in an unnecessarily difficult week. But the row of Buddhas there, in a moment of clarity, indicated to me that with compassion and unflinching resolve, we will get there. We must, and we will. I am counting on all of us to rise above the distractions, focus on what really matters, and deliver," he wrote.