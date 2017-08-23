Sikka exit as Infosys CEO & MD: Pai questions Venkatesan's role

Former Infosys director has accused co-chairman of playing a role in the resignation of as the chief executive officer. "Ravi (Venkatesan) is in power play, get rid of Vishal (Sikka), sideline others, take over, big ego, big lies, need to be fought," Pai, who is close to founder N R Narayana Murthy, wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday.

Pai's outburst comes a day after his former colleague V Balakrishnan demanded the resignation of four directors, including Venkatesan and Chairman R Seshasayee, over what he called failure in corporate governance in the company. Sikka resigned on Friday, saying he could not tolerate the personal attacks on him by Murthy and others.