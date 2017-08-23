JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Infosys vs founders » News

Data protection firm Druva raises $80 million in fresh funding
Business Standard

Sikka exit as Infosys CEO & MD: Pai questions Venkatesan's role

Sikka resigned on Friday, saying he could not tolerate personal attacks on him by Murthy and others

BS reporter 

Mohandas Pai: Right to speak

Former Infosys director T V Mohandas Pai has accused co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan of playing a role in the resignation of Vishal Sikka as the chief executive officer. "Ravi (Venkatesan) is in power play, get rid of Vishal (Sikka), sideline others, take over, big ego, big lies, need to be fought," Pai, who is close to founder N R Narayana Murthy, wrote on the  microblogging platform Twitter on Tuesday. 

Pai's outburst comes a day after his former colleague V Balakrishnan demanded the resignation of four directors, including Venkatesan and Chairman R Seshasayee, over what he called failure in corporate governance in the company. Sikka resigned on Friday, saying he could not tolerate the personal attacks on him by Murthy and others. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%