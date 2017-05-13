Singapore Airlines invests Rs 457 cr in Vistara, expects profit after 2020

(SIA) has invested more than SGD 100 million (Rs 457 crore) in Indian carrier Vistara, twice the amount initially planned, a daily reported.

The airline is "encouraged" by Vistara's performance so far but an SIA spokesman declined to confirm funding details, citing commercial confidentiality, according to The Straits Times.

Profits are not expected until 2020 at the earliest but the New Delhi-based carrier, which has been flying domestically for more than two years, is growing nicely, the Singapore daily cited analysts as saying.

In June next year, the 49-per cent SIA owned will collect its 20th aircraft, a significant milestone which will pave the way for the airline to operate international flights.

Tata Group owns the rest 51 per cent stake in joint venture airline.

Under Indian civil aviation rules, must have at least 20 planes before it can fly outside the country.

The launch of international flights is a key part of SIA's strategy to expand its own reach and reduce the dominance of Middle Eastern carriers which have a strong hold on the growing India-Europe and India-United States markets.

When SIA and Tata first announced in 2013 the intention to launch Vistara, the plan was for a joint USD100 million investment.

The financing has since more than doubled on the back of high operating costs in India, stiff competition from other Indian carriers that has prompted steep fare cuts, and costs associated with plans to go international, reports out of India have suggested.

Industry think-tank Centre for Aviation, said in a recent report that is expected to order 100 planes - including 50 widebodies - before next month.

The airline currently has 13 aircrafts serving 45 domestic routes, a spokesman said.

No new plane order has been made, she said, adding that the airline is still evaluating its options.

has not ruled out leasing planes from SIA, she said.

While the aviation landscape in India is "very challenging and competitive", the opportunity is also "massive and there is a great potential for growth", The Straits Times quoted the spokesman as saying.

According to the International Air Transport Association, India has replaced Japan as the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

SIA has said repeatedly that it is in the Indian market to stay, despite the tough operating environment.

To create more value for consumers, SIA and its regional arm SilkAir recently struck a codeshare partnership with

This means that an SIA customer can book a single ticket to fly from Singapore to New Delhi, and, from there, transfer to a flight to any of 10 domestic destinations.

The spokesman said such agreements "play a very important role for us in spreading greater awareness about our brand in international markets, and, for us, these partnerships are assets that we're building to support our international aspirations".