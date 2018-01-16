Singapore partner has first rights on Air India's ground-handling unit

Singapore Air Transport Services can exercise its right of first refusal for taking over the 50 per cent stake of Air India in its most profitable unit that provides ground-handling services at major metro airports across the country. “Since it is a 50:50 joint venture, Singapore Air Transport Services will be asked to exercise the right of first refusal to absorb Air India’s stake,” an official said.

