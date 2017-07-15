Size Stream eyes India foray of its patented 3D body scanner technology

US-based technology firm is planning an India foray of its patented size measurement technology through its master franchisee, the Lalbhai family's Ahmedabad-based

The company is already bagging orders from apparel manufacturers and retailers for installing the size measurement technology at their facilities and retail outlets.The company eventually plans to manufacture the same in India to bring down costs.

Priced at $15,000 per unit, the uses 20 infrared depth sensors to generate 2MM data points in 4 seconds during a single acquisition pass. The resulting scans and Size Stream’s proprietary software yield hundreds of auto-extracted measurements including 3D landmarks, circumferences, lengths, surface areas, and captures body shape, posture body volume.

The customer’s personalised 3D avatar can be animated and reposed to construct a complete fit profile for a wide variety of applications including customised clothing, medical evaluation or planning fitness regime.



“We are pleased to partner with the to launch this new technology in the Indian market.Their strong reputation and impressive apparel and retail network, will ensure that the is accessible to the millions of consumers who want the best fitting, apparel products available,” said Joe Dixon, chief executive, while adding that eventually, the company plans to set up the manufacturing facility in India.

According to Rajvi Lalbhai, director, Pelican, the 3D body scanning technology has utility for various channels like apparel, fitness, retail and medical.

“The retailers and garment brands who are keenly exploring ways of enhancing the customer experience and making the purchase more interactive and effective will find the inputs from SS20 very useful in providing solutions to these challenging objectives,” said Ashit Parik, chief executive, Pelican.