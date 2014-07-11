Skill training will give retail sector a boost: Avani Davda

I am pleased to see the government's focus on employability and skills development. Education and vocational training for the youth to help their employability is crucial to harness the resource pool. It will encourage their participation in the country's growth.



The introduction of the and the proposed national skill programme - Skill India - are important steps to empower today's youth with skills, improve employability and create jobs. This will indeed provide a boost to the retail and service sector which is so heavily dependent on people.



The hike in exemption limits will provide respite to consumers and in turn, boost their spending power. This is encouraging for the (retail) sector as it will help increase consumption and demand. I also welcome the government's move to introduce Goods and Services Tax later this year.

Avani Davda

CEO, Tata Starbucks