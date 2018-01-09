Skoda puts growth plan in place, to invest Rs 152 billion in three years

When German automobile major Volkswagen entered India in 2001 with Skoda, it didn’t matter that it was seen as a mid-market brand in Europe, and commonly used as taxis. Here, Skoda quickly built a reputation as an upmarket European badge with sturdy suspension, proven diesel engines, top-notch interiors and premium pricing.

Annual sales touched their peak in 2011 with 35,000 cars. Volkswagen passenger cars entered the country in 2009 just as Skoda’s newly launched hatchback Fabia was boosting sales, and the story, along with the parent company’s focus, saw a ...