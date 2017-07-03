Sluggish US market to pull down domestic Pharma growth to 7-10%: Icra

Rating agency Icra
feels that Indian
pharmaceutical industry
is likely to grow at a moderate rate of 7 to 10 per cent between FY18 and FY20. This is on the back of slowing growth
from the US.
The industry
saw a mid to high double-digit growth
over last five years.
Icra
says the growth
in the US
is slowing 'given the relatively moderate proportion of large size drugs
going off patent, increased competition leading to price erosion in high single digits to low teens, generic
adoption reaching saturation levels and, regulatory overhang along with base effect catching up.'
According to Gaurav Jain, vice president and co-head, corporate sector ratings, ICRA
, "The growth
momentum is likely to face further pressure going forward, led by limited near term first-to-file (FTF) generic
opportunities and pricing pressure on generic
base business. Besides increased regulatory scrutiny and consolidation of the supply chain in US
market resulting in pricing pressures along with increased R&D expenses will also have an impact on the profitability of Indian
pharmaceutical companies.
Revenue growth
from the US
during FY2012-17 period for ICRA's sample set experienced a CAGR of 19.3 per cent, though growth
from the US
has come down from 14.4 per cent in FY2016 to 4.0 per cent in FY2017 with Q4FY2017 registering negative growth
despite consolidation and currency benefits."
Overall the aggregate revenues of 21 leading players grew by 0.2 per cent during the Q4FY17 with FY17 growth
at 7.4 per cent as against 10.1 per cent growth
in FY16. "The revenue growth
has been subdued for the US
as well as domestic market in Q4 FY17 with base business in the US
continuing to face high single digit to low teens price erosion, regulatory overhang for select companies
and impact of impending GST
implementation/demonetization on domestic growth
to an extent," the ICRA
report said.
As for the domestic formulations business, companies
registered growth
of 4.5 per cent in Q4 FY17 as against 9.3 per cent in Q3 FY17 led by destocking initiative following impending GST
implementations and lag effect of demonetisation.
In ICRA's view, there are limited major first-to-file generic
launches in US
market in near term and base business is expected to continue to face competitive pressures affecting growth
from US
market. Aggregate revenue growth
for ICRA's sample is projected at 7-10 per cent over FY18 to FY20 after mid to high double digit growth
over last five years.
Despite these ongoing challenges, several Indian
pharma companies
have ramped up their R&D expenditure, targeting pipeline of speciality drugs, niche molecules and complex therapies.
Industry's profitability has remained relatively stable with aggregate EBITDA
margins for ICRA's sample at 18.3 per cent for Q4FY17 vis-a-vis 21.7 per cent in Q4 FY16 and 24.6 per cent in Q3 FY17, regardless of the growth
pressures along with increased R&D and compliance related investments.
"ICRA
expects the increase in R&D budgets witnessed over the past few years to continue. The aggregate R&D spends of top few domestic companies
have increased from 5.9 per cent of sales in FY11 to close to 9.1 per cent in FY17. This is also due to the fact that top companies
are expanding their presence in complex therapy segments such as injectables, inhalers, dermatology, controlled-release substances and bio-similars," said Jain.
