Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

JSPL Q1 loss narrows to Rs 420 cr on back of 20% rise in revenue

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 53% to Rs 298 cr due to Haldia unit shutdown
Business Standard

SMAAASH Entertainment expands national footprint; acquires bluO from PVR

bluO is a joint venture between PVR Limited and Major Cineplex Group of Thailand

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Entrepreneur and former stockbroker Shripal Morakhia started Smaaash Entertainment along with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in 2009 in Mumbai's Lower Parel
Entrepreneur and former stockbroker Shripal Morakhia started Smaaash Entertainment along with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in 2009 in Mumbai's Lower Parel

India's largest multiplex chain PVR has entered into definitive agreements with Smaaash Entertainment ("SMAAASH") to sell its stake in bluO entertainment, a bowling and entertainment format. As part of its national expansion plans, SMAAASH, a gaming and entertainment company, has acquired 100 per cent stake in bluO entertainment through a cash acquisition deal.

bluO is a joint venture between PVR Limited and Major Cineplex Group of Thailand, in which PVR owns 51 per cent stake with balance 49 per cent stake held by Major Group. The acquisition marks the doubling of the area under SMAAASH management from 276,000 square feet to approximately around 600,000 square feet in India.

The significant acquisition also adds six centres (approximately 210,000 sq. ft. of premium space) across five cities to SMAAASH's existing blueprint of seven centres in India and one in Minneapolis in the United States. The newly acquired centres will operate under SMAAASH branding and two more centres are expected to open shortly. SMAAASH will introduce its signature games at all bluO centres, which only had bowling before.

Ajay Bijli, chairman cum managing director, PVR Ltd, said, "The sale of bluO is in line with our strategy to divest all non-core assets and focus on our core Cinema Exhibition business. It is also reflective of the value embedded in our core assets and demonstrates our commitment to increase shareholder value and provide management with a more focused approach for enhancing value in exhibition business. We are pleased to sell the business to SMAAASH, which is a leader in retail and entertainment space in India and the US; and believe that they will take the business to even greater heights."

Shripal Morakhia, chairman & chief imagination officer, Smaaash Entertainment Private Limited, said, "The strategic acquisition of bluO is a significant step in doubling SMAAASH's scale and outreach in India's fast growing retail entertainment space. The synergies between both brands are deeply symbiotic in creating a network of centres in key cities that are designed as destinations with a relentless focus on wholesome sports, active life, and adventure for urban citizens. We are sure that bluO's premium locations, infrastructure and F&B offerings, coupled with SMAAASH's leadership in innovation with new technology and virtual reality, will fill a much-needed gap for experiential entertainment in our country. We are committed to enhancing profitability and revenue per centre while being the custodian of customer smiles in these centres."

EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the shareholders of PVR bluO for the transaction.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements