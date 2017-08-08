SMAAASH Entertainment expands national footprint; acquires bluO from PVR

India's largest multiplex chain has entered into definitive agreements with ("SMAAASH") to sell its stake in entertainment, a and entertainment format. As part of its national expansion plans, SMAAASH, a gaming and entertainment company, has acquired 100 per cent stake in entertainment through a cash acquisition deal.

is a joint venture between Limited and Major Cineplex Group of Thailand, in which owns 51 per cent stake with balance 49 per cent stake held by The acquisition marks the doubling of the area under SMAAASH management from 276,000 square feet to approximately around 600,000 square feet in India.

The significant acquisition also adds six centres (approximately 210,000 sq. ft. of premium space) across five cities to SMAAASH's existing blueprint of seven centres in India and one in Minneapolis in the United States. The newly acquired centres will operate under SMAAASH branding and two more centres are expected to open shortly. SMAAASH will introduce its signature games at all centres, which only had before.

Ajay Bijli, chairman cum managing director, Ltd, said, "The sale of is in line with our strategy to divest all non-core assets and focus on our core Exhibition business. It is also reflective of the value embedded in our core assets and demonstrates our commitment to increase shareholder value and provide management with a more focused approach for enhancing value in exhibition business. We are pleased to sell the business to SMAAASH, which is a leader in retail and entertainment space in India and the US; and believe that they will take the business to even greater heights."

Shripal Morakhia, chairman & chief imagination officer, Private Limited, said, "The strategic acquisition of is a significant step in doubling SMAAASH's scale and outreach in India's fast growing retail entertainment space. The synergies between both brands are deeply symbiotic in creating a network of centres in key cities that are designed as destinations with a relentless focus on wholesome sports, active life, and adventure for urban citizens. We are sure that bluO's premium locations, infrastructure and F&B offerings, coupled with SMAAASH's leadership in innovation with new technology and virtual reality, will fill a much-needed gap for experiential entertainment in our country. We are committed to enhancing profitability and revenue per centre while being the custodian of customer smiles in these centres."

EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the shareholders of for the transaction.