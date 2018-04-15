SmartCoin provides short-term credit to the vast underserved, smartly

Taking a ride, back in 2015, Rohit Garg was shocked to hear that an autorickshaw driver routinely borrows amount as small as Rs 1,000 for petrol from his local lender at a hefty 10 per cent interest per diem. Upon market research and discussions with various financial institutions and underserved borrowers, Garg got an insight that the formal credit access is severely restricted in India.

He went on to co-found SmartCoin in 2016 with Vinay Kumar Singh, Amit Chandel and Jayant Upadhyay to serve the underserved. The Bengaluru-based company, which provides short-term credit to the ...