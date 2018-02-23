Global smartphone sales decline for first time since 2004: Gartner report

While global sales to end users were down 4.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, Samsung retained its top spot with 18.2 per cent share, Gartner said on Thursday.

The South Korean giant though saw a year-on-year unit decline of 3.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017, but this did not prevent it from defending its top global vendor position against Apple.

"Despite the start of a slowdown in sales of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+, the overall success of those models has helped Samsung improve overall average selling price," Gartner said.

Samsung is set to announce the successors to its Galaxy series of at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona over the next weekend.

"The launches of its next flagship devices are likely to boost Samsung's sales in the first quarter of 2018," the report said.

Overall, the global sales hit nearly 408 million units in the fourth quarter -- a 5.6 per cent decline over the fourth quarter of 2016.

This is the first year-on-year decline since Gartner started tracking the global market in 2004.

Two main factors led to the fall in the fourth quarter of 2017

"First, upgrades from feature phones to have slowed down due to a lack of quality "ultra-low-cost" and users preferring to buy quality feature phones," said Anshul Gupta, Research Director at Gartner.

"Second, replacement users are choosing quality models and keeping them longer, lengthening the replacement cycle of smartphones," he added.

While Apple's market share stabilised in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter in 2016, sales fell 5 per cent.

"Apple was in a different position this quarter than it was 12 months before," said Gupta.

The maker had three new - the 8, 8 Plus and X - yet its performance in the quarter was overshadowed by two factors.

"First, the later availability of the X led to slow upgrades to 8 and 8 Plus, as users waited to try the more expensive model," noted Gupta.

"Second, component shortages and manufacturing capacity constraints preceded a long delivery cycle for the X, which returned to normal by early December 2017.

We expect good demand for the X to likely bring a delayed sales boost for Apple in the first quarter of 2018," the Gartner executive added.

and were the only vendors to achieve a year-on-year unit growth (7.6 and 79 per cent, respectively) and grew market share in the quarter.

With Huawei's new additions in the quarter, including Mate 10 Lite, Honor 6C Pro and Enjoy 7S, the vendor broadened the appeal of its

Xiaomi's competitive portfolio, consisting of its Mi and Redmi models, helped accelerate its growth in the emerging Asia/Pacific (APAC) market. It also helped win back lost share in China.

In 2017 as a whole, sales to end users totalled over 1.5 billion units -- an increase of 2.7 per cent from 2016.