Snacking gets healthier

Are you a foodie constantly worried about your unhealthy eating habits? Or is obesity forcing you to follow a healthy food lifestyle? Health Sutra, a start-up, is trying to solve this problem by bringing India’s traditional food back. The Hyderabad-based firm, apart from manufacturing and marketing packaged food made from millets, offers ready-to-cook mini-meals. Founded in September 2014 by Sai Krishna Popuri and Maheedhar N V, the start-up last month raised $400,000 (Rs 2.4 crore) in a pre-Series A round from Ankur Capital and Hyderabad Angels. With people ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?