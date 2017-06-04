Snacking gets healthier

Health Sutra, a start-up, is trying to solve this problem by bringing India's traditional food back

Are you a foodie constantly worried about your unhealthy eating habits? Or is obesity forcing you to follow a healthy food lifestyle? Health Sutra, a start-up, is trying to solve this problem by bringing India’s traditional food back. The Hyderabad-based firm, apart from manufacturing and marketing packaged food made from millets, offers ready-to-cook mini-meals. Founded in September 2014 by Sai Krishna Popuri and Maheedhar N V, the start-up last month raised $400,000 (Rs 2.4 crore) in a pre-Series A round from Ankur Capital and Hyderabad Angels. With people ...

Abhishek Jejani