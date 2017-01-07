Snapdeal announces two-day 'Welcome 2017' sale, offers 70% discount

Domestic e-commerce giant on Saturday announced a two-day "Welcome 2017" sale on January 8 and 9.

The sale offers up to 70 per cent on clothing, mobile phones, home appliances and other electronics products.

Users can purchase Redmi Note 3 at Rs 11,999, Samsung J2 Pro (16GB) at Rs 9,490, iPhone 5s (16GB) at Rs 17,499, iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs 52,999 and iPhone 6s (32GB) at Rs 43,999.

Users can also avail 15 per cent on credit card. Additionally, no cost option is available across all major credit cards.