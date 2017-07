The board of Indian marketplace accepted bigger rival Flipkart's revised takeover offer of $900 million-$950 million last week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Shareholders of will now have to approve the deal, the sources told Reuters, declining to be named as the discussions are not public.

and were not immediately available for comment.

Bengaluru-headquartered had revised its initial offer for to up to $950 million, Reuters reported last week.