Snapdeal CTO Rajiv Mangla steps down

Beleaguered Snapdeal's Chief Technical Officer Rajiv Mangla put in his papers on Friday, just a few days after Chief Financial Officer Anup Vikal exited from the company. All these developments come almost two months after called off its merger plans with Flipkart.

Mangla has been one of the key members of the leadership team and was instrumental in keeping the company's operations together during the tumultuous last few months. In his two years at the helm of the technology function at Snapdeal, Mangla worked closely in leading both strategic and operational responsibilities, contributing significantly in building capabilities and driving innovation.

"Rajiv Mangla has played a key role in devising and implementing multiple technology initiatives at Snapdeal, including helping build Cirrus. His ability to continually align a range of on-going projects with the evolving business needs of the organization has been invaluable for Snapdeal," Rohit Bansal, co-founder, said.

The company said that Mangla has decided to pursue professional opportunities outside and he would be transiting out of his role by December 15. The company is already on the lookout for a new CTO. "We will be further strengthening the technology team and expect to welcome new members including leadership hires, over the next few weeks," spokesperson said.