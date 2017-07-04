Snapdeal-Flipkart deal in trouble? Snapdeal rejects $850-mn takeover offer

Offer which was rejected by the Snapdeal board, felt the amount undervalues the company

Snapdeal's board is believed to have rejected a offer of $800-850 million (around Rs 5,500 crore) from larger rival



According to sources privy to the development, has completed the due diligence process and has made an offer of $800-850 million to buy



However, the offer was rejected by the Snapdeal's board which felt the amount undervalues the company as the due diligence report is clean.



"The first offer has been rejected but talks are still on. It is an ongoing discussion," said one of the sources.



When contacted, Snapdeal, and declined to comment.



SoftBank, the Snapdeal's largest investor, has been proactively mediating the sale for the past few months. The board also has representation from founders ( and Rohit Bansal), NVP and Kalaari Capital.



Sources said Ernst & Young, which was roped in by to conduct a due diligence on Snapdeal, submitted its report a few days ago, following which the offer was made.



The deal between and Flipkart, if completed, would mark the biggest in the Indian space.



One of the leading contenders in the Indian space, has seen its fortunes failing amid strong competition from and



Compared to a valuation of about $6.5 billion in February 2016, the sale to could see being valued at about $1 billion.



has already written off over $1 billion on valuation of its investment in

Press Trust of India