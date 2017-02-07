Snapdeal, Flipkart in top-5 list of firms facing consumer complaints

Two of India's largest players, and Flipkart, have made it to the list of top five against whom the maximum number of complaints have been filed in the past three years.

According to data from the National Consumer Helpline, 2,494 complaints were received against direct selling and during 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17. Of the 15-plus against whom complaints were filed, and made it to top five.

The list was given out in response to a questions asked in Lok Sabha. The government in its reply said that the Act, 1986 has been enacted to better protect the interests of consumers. While stood at number two with around 209 complaints registered against them in three years, stood at number four with 157 complaints after which had around 175 complaints registered against it.

"The provisions of the Act 1986, covers all goods and services and all modes of transaction including e-commerce. A consumer can file a complaint relating to transactions in the appropriate established under the provisions of the Act. There is no proposal to bring in a separate legislation for platforms," said the CR Chaudhary, Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in his reply.



According to the National Consumer Helpline, most of the complaints against ecommerce range from orders not reaching them, broken or damaged product, problems with payments. Also a chunk of complaints were against people receiving counterfeit products.

"Many of the complaints are very serious as they deal with counterfeiting. The government is extra careful about dealing with such complaints. Also the helpline tells people to go to consumer court as well," said a senior official at the consumer ministry.

however said that they sought out on a daily basis way more complaints that the numbers recorded by the helpline. "We receive a lot more complaints daily and solve them as soon as possible. Around 95 percent of the complaints get sorted within our system. This number which has been recorded by the government bodies are just a few complaints where customers might have gone to them. I am sure we solved these problems as well," said a senior executive at Snapdeal.

The government also said that while there is no proposal for setting up of a National Consumer Safety Authority, the Bill, 2015, already introduced in Parliament, seeks to provide for establishment of a Authority to look into, inter alia, unfair trade practices.

Under the provisions of the Act, 1986 a consumer can file a complaint in the appropriate Consumer Forum. However, before approaching a there is mechanism for alternate dispute resolution through the at New Delhi and Online Consumer Mediation Centre in the National Law School India University, Bengaluru.